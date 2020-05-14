The Kairos unleash lyric video for raucous indie belter ‘Teetotal’

If first impressions are everything, then The Kairos have made quite an impact. The Liverpool guitar-rock band have dropped two massive singles in their young career, last year’s wild “Money Mind” and January’s raucous belter “Teetotal,” and now the latter gets the proper lyric video treatment today (May 14) to throw some visuals behind just how they roll. The video, produced and filmed by Matt Snow, is a blast of color and cool that manages to keep up with “Teetotal’s” swagger, splicing in some live performance footage that’s helped the band develop a cult following across the Atlantic. Up next is mainstream acclaim, and The Kairos’ dedicated push to make British indie great again. Get in, and shout about it.