Get excited with The Beths’ punchy new single ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’

There is no stopping The Beths.

The explosive guitar-pop band just wrapped up a livestream performance from their homeland of New Zealand, airing here around 8 a.m. this morning, and well, we unfortunately slept in and missed it (in fairness, we’ve never run a This Stream Is This Morning post). But Elizabeth Stokes and the boys have some visuals to prove they’ve been up to their usual brilliance, and it comes in the shape of punchy new single “I’m Not Getting Excited”, complete with a lovely stop-motion animated video.

“It’s made by the geniuses in SPORTS TEAM [Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean] who, in an incredible feat, came up with the concept and directed it all remotely,” writes Stokes. “While we bumbled through the shots from the safety of our bubbles, they were making amazing animations in the garage. The opening shot involved me playing one note every three minutes for three hours while the sun set. This is followed by MANY OTHER SHOTS.”

As far as the track itself, Strokes relays the following: “People always ask ‘are you excited!?’ and it’s a fair question, because exciting things do happen to us sometimes. Support slots, overseas tours, music releases. Stuff we’ve dreamed about for years. So the correct answer is always ‘yes.’ But the truth is that deep down there’s a tiny Liz saying, ‘don’t get excited.’ She is certain that anything good that could happen will most likely not happen, because of a freak accident. Or because somebody finally realizes that we aren’t worthy, shouts ‘phony!’ and takes everything away. I wrote ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’ last year, well before everything really did get taken away. From everyone. It feels like the song has a new context, but we don’t know what it is yet. And now we all share a blurry, uncertain future.”

Word to that.

“I’m Not Getting Excited” is taken from The Beths’ forthcoming record, Jump Rope Gazers, and that one hits July 10 via Carpark Records.

Get excited with “I’m Not Getting Excited” below.