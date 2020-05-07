Virtual Comedy Network unveils weekly ‘Best of Boston’ live comedy show

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

While the prospect of checking out a live comedy show in person is still well out of reach, Virtual Comedy Network and Nowhere Comedy Club are doing their part to bring the feel of a club back to us as best they can. Starting later this month, they’re enlisting some of Boston’s best to join in on the fun.

As announced on Wednesday (May 6), an all-new serving of live Boston comedy, dubbed the “Best of Boston”, will join a growing list of national headliners on the Nowhere Comedy Club calendar with a live stand-up comedy show via Zoom, starting at 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The first batch of hard-hitting Boston comics will bring Corey Rodrigues, Kelly MacFarland, Dan Crohn, and Laura Severse to your screen, with a new slate of some of the city’s brightest comedy minds to follow every week.

Tickets are $10 to $15 (plus fees), and are on sale now. Full details regarding the event can found on the ticket page. Check out the full announcement below.