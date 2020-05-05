‘Space Force’ gets its first trailer ahead of spring premiere on Netflix

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It’s been more than a year since we first learned that the Steve Carell-led Space Force would be coming to Netflix. Since that announcement, we’ve been waiting to see just what kind of comedy gold this would amount to, but were only fed with periodic stills of the show after the initial trailer – until now.

With the drop of its first teaser trailer this week, we’re finally able to take a sneak peek into what we’ve waited for before it goes into full orbit on May 29. While we were fully expecting all-star caliber comedy from the mind of Steve Carell and the Office showrunner Greg Daniels, and a cast that features Carell, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, and John Malkovich, we’ll be honest in saying that we weren’t really expecting any sort of dancing to “Kokomo” to be a part of the ride.

Check out the full teaser below.