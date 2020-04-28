This Stream is Tonight: Exploding In Sound goes live on Instagram

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Tonight, Exploding In Sound Records is bringing some of their roster to the virtual realm — again. Following a few already-successful showcases via lnstagram livestreams since the start of social distancing, the Brooklyn-based record label launches another “Live from Home” show this evening (April 28). The lineup features members of Big Ups, Melkbelly, and Ordinary Reaper, along with Maneka (pictured above), Pile, and Sadie Dupuis, who’ll be reading poetry. The action kicks off at the Exploding in Sound Instagram page at 6 p.m ET; peep the entire lineup of EIS (and non-EIS) bands scheduled to perform below.

