Bright Eyes push forward with new track ‘Forced Convalescence’

A few weeks back, Bright Eyes returned with their first new song in nearly a decade, a crowd-pleasing return-to-action called “Persona Non Grata.” Now, Conor Oberst’s crew have another new track of for our listening pleasures titled “Forced Convalescence,” which is described as “may be as close to a Rat Pack-era lounge singer as Oberst has ever come. Albeit one with a head full of prose and existential angst.” It’s sure to hold us over as we await the new Bright Eyes album, and word on new dates for the band’s postponed 2020 spring tour, which was set to play Worcester, Burlington (Vermont), Portland (Maine), and New Haven (Connecticut) in June. “While 2020 touring plans are being rearranged,” states a Bright Eyes press release, “the music continues.” Cheers to that.