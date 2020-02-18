Bright Eyes announce world tour after nine year hiatus

Today, the world received the nine-years-in-the-making announcement that Bright Eyes fans have been praying for: The American indie rock band has unveiled a world tour after almost a decade-long hiatus.

The massive slew of dates runs from May to September (plus one Japanese show in March), spanning North America and Europe. The band performs at the Palladium in Worcester on June 12, while also making stops in Vermont, Maine, and Connecticut later in the month.

Lavender Diamond, Lucy Dacus, and Japanese Breakfast have been confirmed as the opening acts for various dates; view the flyer below for all the details.

New music is also in the works from the group; according to a press release from the band, “Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott re-grouped to record and tour in 2020… in 2019, the acclaimed trio returned to the studio to quietly begin work on new material.”

Tickets for the North American go on sale this Friday (February 21) at 12 p.m. EST.