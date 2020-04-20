This Stream Is Today: Harry Mold shows us what’s good

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Just last week, we here at Vanyaland hyped Harry Mold’s excellent new single “Treadmill In A Desert”, the latest in the London musician and songwriter’s growing arsenal of guitar-rock bangers (see “Drain” and “Python” for further proof). This afternoon (April 20) around 3 p.m. ET, Mold takes to the livestream, and since we can’t see the man live in actual concert anytime soon thanks to the pandemic, this should provide a nice look into just how he rolls live on stage. “I’ll be singing some of my tunes that you’ve never heard before + all my singles — pop in and say ello,” Mold writes. Sounds like a plan.