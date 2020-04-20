fbpx
In MusicNational News

This Stream Is Today: Harry Mold shows us what’s good

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Dan Fitzsimons
 
 

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Just last week, we here at Vanyaland hyped Harry Mold’s excellent new single “Treadmill In A Desert”, the latest in the London musician and songwriter’s growing arsenal of guitar-rock bangers (see “Drain” and “Python”  for further proof). This afternoon (April 20) around 3 p.m. ET, Mold takes to the livestream, and since we can’t see the man live in actual concert anytime soon thanks to the pandemic, this should provide a nice look into just how he rolls live on stage. “I’ll be singing some of my tunes that you’ve never heard before + all my singles — pop in and say ello,” Mold writes. Sounds like a plan.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.