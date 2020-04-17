Harry Mold is on a ‘Treadmill In A Desert’ and fucking hell aren’t we all?

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

All Harry Mold does is write guitar-rock bangers.

The young self-produced British multi-instrumentalist and songwriter captured Vanyaland’s attention n’ awe with a pair of relentless 2019 singles in “Drain” and “Python”, both channelling the type of frustration and disgust we’re all feeling whilst trapped in this modern life.

Today (April 17), Mold breaks in 2020 with another blistering new track called “Treadmill In A Desert,” and it continues his uncanny knack for catapulting our societal malaise into a catchy fucking tune. They call Mold the “H-Bomb” for a reason, after all.

“‘Treadmill In A Desert’ is all about the pressure you can feel when you’re in a stagnant/stationary state of mind,” Mold writes. “Like when you feel things around you moving at a normal pace, but nothing is changing in your own head. This feeling made me feel like I was about to explode so I transmitted that straight to my song.”

American audiences have been sleeping on Mold so far, but we expect that to soon change as his beautiful tension gets louder and louder. Get into “Treadmill In A Desert” over and over and over again via Spotify.