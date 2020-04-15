Optimistic: Thom Yorke unveils rescheduled North American dates

If not for the coronavirus outbreak, Thom Yorke would have wrapped up a handful of stateside solo dates this weekend at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, with the Phoenix show this past Monday night at the Arizona Federal Theatre. Of course, his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes shows, as well as Coachella, were postponed more than a month ago; now, new rescheduled dates have emerged.

The Radiohead frontman’s solo stateside run now kicks off September 27 in D.C., with the new Phoenix date landing on October 11. See all the new show dates below, including three appearances in New York City.

The new dates align with Yorke’s two sets at Coachella which has been postponed to October as well, taking place October 9 to 11 and 16 to 18.

Updates on his upcoming shows in Mexico, set to kick off April 22 in Monterrey, will be unveiled soon.

Tomorrow's Modern Boxes US dates have moved to the fall. Most venues are unchanged & original tickets are valid EXCEPT Fairfax VA (now Washington DC) & Chicago (new venue). St. Paul MN is sadly cancelled: contact your point of purchase. More info here: https://t.co/yWMS7SQY1i pic.twitter.com/sYT5AgDkg5 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) April 15, 2020

In November 2018, Yorke played the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, and Vanyaland’s Ben Stas was in the Theatre District venue capturing visuals. Check out his full gallery below.