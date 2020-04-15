A ‘Mandalorian’ making-of series will hit Disney+ next month

One of the few things that Star Wars fans could agree upon last year was that The Mandalorian was pretty good, all things considered (the other few being that Jedi: Fallen Order was a great video game and that Babu Frik was very cute). It single-handedly sold thousands of Disney+ subscriptions, with the only bigger draw for the service being desperation sign-ups over the past month because, hey, your kids have to watch something during this goddamn pandemic, right? And it paid off for the House of Mouse, becoming one of the biggest streaming success stories over the last few years, which is only highlighted by how ubiquitous the Baby Yoda memes have become online.

Anyway, Disney decided to go ahead and reveal their Star Wars Day (which, in case you live under a rock, is on May 4) plans on Wednesday: They’re dropping a new eight-episode making-of documentary series entitled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian for your streaming pleasure. It’s not as good as, say, confirmation that the second season will still be hitting the streaming service in the fall, but it is pretty cool.

Here’s the tweet announcing the show:

Now, those who’ve paid attention to the Star Wars saga’s making-of docs know that they’re pretty goddamn great: Empire of Dreams is a fantastic film about the creation and filming of the original trilogy, and the sequel trilogy’s featurettes have all been really good viewing in their own right (The Last Jedi‘s doc, The Director and the Jedi, even had its premiere at SXSW a few years back). So, this has some pretty big shoes to fill, but we’re willing to wager that it’ll be of a similar quality. We can’t wait to check this one out, though, and we hope they got some footage of Werner Herzog interacting with the Baby Yoda puppet. Please, Movie Gods, just give us this one.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on May 4.