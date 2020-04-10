This Stream Is Today: ‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’ documentary

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Had this whole pandemic thing not knocked the world on its ass, today would have marked the opening day of Coachella Music & Arts Festival’s 2020 edition. And what a day it was: The weekend kickoff was headlined by Rage Against The Machine, with performances by Run The Jewels, IDLES, Rex Orange County, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, PUP, Beach Bunny, Sleaford Mods, Friendly Fires, Chicano Batman and many others.

Of course, the entirety of this year’s Coachella was postponed to October. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your desert festival groove on, as organizers will roll out the Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert documentary, which hits YouTube streams around 3 p.m. on the East Coast. That time is deliberate, as it doubles as noon out west, when gates to the Indio Polo Grounds were set to swing open.

Produced and directed by Chris Perkel, the doc “opens up the vault for the very first time to present the legendary performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the seminal music festival,” reads its description. “The film provides a rare look at Coachella’s colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and key performances from some of the biggest names in music.”

Should be fun. Peep the full OG Coachella lineup after the jump.