This Stream Is Today: CHVRCHES are ‘Separate But Together’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

There’s a bit of a national debate raging this week on whether or not churches are essential business as we cope with the ongoing pandemic. We’ll leave that for you to decide, but we will declare without hesitation that CHVRCHES, with a V (our style), are absolutely essential in any circumstance. The Scottish electronic-pop trio are taking to the livestream this afternoon, going live around 1:40 p.m. EDT for what they are calling “Separate But Together.” The YouTube page for the performance says we’ll be getting “A Separate But Together Version of our song ‘Forever’ from our last record Love Is Dead,” and fans will be able to congregate online and take part in a discussion. Hit the ForeverPremier link, or the ones below, to get connected.

