Quarantainment: Isol-Aid connects for a third consecutive weekend

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

For the past two weekends one of our most anticipated livestream events has been Isol-Aid, billed as a “two-day socially (media) distanced music festival” that showcases and raises money for the Australian music community. It’s a massive collection of talent, pulling together 75 bands and artists spread across 24 total hours of entertainment on individual Instagram pages — so unlike a lot of other livestreams dominating our screens, it’s easy to check in and check out as the weekend progresses.

Now, Isol-Aid is back for a third weekend, holding court from noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday on Australian Eastern Daylight Time, which means it starts up at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday and Saturday nights for us here in Boston. It’s a proper overnighter.

This weekend’s lineup features Meg Mac (pictured), Hockey Dad, San Cisco, Bad//Dreems, Clare Bowditch, Darren Hanlon, Donny Benet, Ella Hooper, Emily Wurramara, GUM, John Butler, Katie Noonan, Moaning Lisa, Mo’Ju, Sally Seltmann, and plenty more. And organizers ask attendees to donate to Support Act, a non-profit organization in Australia that “provides relief for musicians and music industry workers facing physical or mental health issues, or financial hardship.”

Peep the full lineup below in glorious poster form.