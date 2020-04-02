Quarantainment: Yaeji keeps it chill with ‘What We Drew’ mixtape

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

One of the Boston shows we were most hyped on before all hell broke loose was Yaeji and Jessy Lanza’s June 18 appearance at The Paradise Rock Club. We still have several (long) weeks until that arrives, and who knows if it’s even going to happen (the event listing appears active). But in the meantime Yaeji has dropped a new mixtape, What We Drew, to keep us company. The Brooklyn-based Korean-American electronic music artist delivers exactly what we need right now — an ultra chill collection of ambient and atmospheric beats and treats that reflect these times of isolation. Yaeji is celebrating the mixtape drop with a “Drawing With Yaeji” doodling/drawing livestream hangout session going down shortly, but we have a feeling this 12-track collection will stay with us long after we fill in our empty spaces. Press play and draw up your own comfort below.