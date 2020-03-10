Jessy Lanza announces North American tour with Yaeji

Last month, Jessy Lanza dropped her first new tune in four years. It’s a certified bop called “Lick In Heaven,” a song that under its playful surface carries powerful emotional weight, as Lanza describes it as “about being angry with people and not knowing what to do about it… I find that when I’m a certain combo of sad and angry I reach a point of provocation where I can’t stop myself from going nuclear.”

But anger is the furthest thing from our minds this morning (March 10), as the Canadian electronic songwriter, producer, and vocalist has announced a summer and fall tour with the equally unfuckwithable Yaeji. Lanza’s 21-date run includes a June 18 stop at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and tickets go on sale on Friday (March 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out all the dates below, and allow “Lick In Heaven” to consume those beautiful ears of yours through the day.