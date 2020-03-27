This Stream is Tonight: Future Teens rally for ONCE Somerville staff

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Tonight, Future Teens will be “alone at a party” in the name of public health and ONCE Somerville (GoFundMe).

Hosting a livestreamed mini-show this evening, the Boston bummer pop mavericks will perform an acoustic set to raise money for the staff of ONCE, who like many small business employees, are temporally without work due to mandatory COVID-19-related closures. The stream will be hosted on SocialDistance.Party via Twitch tonight (March 27) at 9 p.m. local time.

“Hey hey amy and daniel are playing a ‘show’ aka an acoustic livestream to benefit the staff at our fave local independent music venue ONCE Somerville !!” Future Teens explain on Facebook. “Tomorrow at 9PM, we have like a whole hour so prob gonna play every song we have on our two albums.”

Tune in here tonight, and check out other ways to support independent venues in the Boston area here.