How to help Boston-area independent venues in need

The recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has brought the arts and nightlife communities to a standstill, and Massachusetts’ ongoing ban on assembled crowds of 25 people or more has had a swift impact — theaters, rock clubs, bars, restaurants and other places of social gathering have been shuttered as measures are taken to protect the public. Below are a compilation of fundraising links to help the independent venues around the city endure through this devastating turn of events.

This post will be updated as more information comes in, and readers are encouraged to send new and updated info and venue suggestions to editorial@vanyaland.com.

***

A GoFundMe has been established for the independent multi-room Highland Avenue performance space, home to the Rock And Roll Rumble and a dedicated local music program, to pay for its staff (“door people, sound engineers, bartenders, etc.”) while it remains closed indefinitely.

Find our coverage of ONCE Somerville events here.

***

A GoFundMe has been established for employees of the Commonwealth and Harvard Avenue bar and rock clubs “in order to help [its] most at risk employees.” Both venues, independently-owned and long-standing pillars of the local music and comedy scenes, will be closed until April 17 at the earliest.

Find our coverage of Great Scott and O’Brien’s Pub events here and here, respectively.

***

The historic Harvard Avenue non-profit art deco film house “made the difficult decision to suspend all films, special events, and education programs… through at least Friday, April 3.” It also announced that all of its employees, “including hourly employees whose schedules will be affected,” will continue to receive their full pay during its closure. The Coolidge has kept its membership application program active and is able to receive donations via coolidge.org/donate.

Find our coverage of Coolidge Corner Theatre events here.

Courtesy of the Coolidge Corner Theatre

***

The Brattle Theatre, Cambridge

The legendary Harvard Square non-profit film house will be closed until at least April 7, with Boston Underground Film Festival, Wicked Queer, the Independent Film Festival Boston, and the DocYard all suspending or postponing events. “We also want you to know that our part-time staff, many of whom rely on The Brattle to make ends meet, will still receive their hourly pay for all shifts they miss during this period,” The Brattle writes. Donations may be made here, and monthly donors can contribute here.

Find our coverage of Brattle events here.

***

The Jungle Community Music Club, Somerville

A GoFundMe has been established for employees of intimate Union Square venue, which opened just last year. “Our small team of hourly staff built a community music club in the concrete jungle,” states the fundraiser page. “The Jungle opened in May 2019, and it was our hourly staff that kept this independent, owner operated, small venue for live music open and supporting local music every night for almost a year.” The Jungle expects to be closed until at least April 5.

Find our coverage of The Jungle events here.

***

Good Life, Boston

A GoFundMe has been established for Good Life, a multi-floor Downtown Crossing nightlife staple (and restaurant) that has pushed forward Boston’s dance party scene with vivid and creative programming for the past decade-and-a-half. “We support the governor & mayor’s decision to cease operations but unfortunately that leaves a heavy void for our family of employees that solely rely on their wages from this establishment for survival,” the GoFundMe states. “In the 15 years we have resided in Downtown Crossing, we built everything from the inside out. The foundation of Good Life is truly our employees. The fabric they have created throughout the years are the relationships with each other and the relationships forged with you — our customer, our extended family.”

Find our coverage of Good Life events here.