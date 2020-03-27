This Stream Is Tonight: DJ Chris Ewen spins a ‘HEROES’ dance party

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

By now we’re all aware that creatives have taken their talents and endeavors to the livestream, and DJs and dance parties are no exception. Tonight (March 27), veteran Boston DJ Chris Ewen brings his “HEROES” party to the online masses, spinning on Twitch from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. a set of new wave, post-punk, electro, and underground ’80s that would normally be heard at its Friday nightclub home of Sonia in Cambridge. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll hear Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself.”

“All of us at “HEROES” miss you so much and hope you’re staying safe & healthy during these uncertain times,” organizers write on Facebook. “We all need to go out, even when we have to stay in! If you can’t get to the club, the club will come to you! …so you can experience “HEROES” from the comfort of your home!”

Virtual attendees are asked dress up, post photos of themselves to the Facebook event page, socialize, and dance. There’s no cover charge, obviously, but those joining in are welcome to send donations and tips to Ewen via his Venmo.

***



And since we’re talking about “HEROES”, check out this recent documentary on the dance party below, called Untitled Heroes Project. It was supposed to hit the festival circuit this spring, but with most events cancelled, director Anna Feder has posted it for everyone to enjoy while social distancing. Watch it below. [Note: If the embed isn’t working on your device, hit the link to view on Vimeo.]

Untitled Heroes Project from Dan Frank on Vimeo.