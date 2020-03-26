Isol-Aid is back online this weekend for another Australian music festival

Perhaps a silver lining in all this global craziness over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is that, as we practice social distancing and remain self-isolated, the world actually feels smaller.

Last weekend, we connected with Australia and the country’s music community coming together for Isol-Aid, a two-day, 74 band-and-artist livestreamed festival broadcast from each own’s Instagram pages — 24 hours of 20-minute performances straight from bedrooms, studios, farms, kitchens, and bathtubs. When one performance concluded, fans were directed to the next, and in the end, more than $12,000 was raised for Australian non-profit charity Support Act, which supports musicians in times of need.

This weekend (March 28 and 29), the online festival returns with another edition, and another excellent lineup-up of participants, including Hatchie, Alex Lahey, Courtney Barnett, Middle Kids, Camp Cope, Gretta Ray, Ali Barter, and dozens others.

“So grab your device chargers, pack your snacks and water bottles,” state Isol-Aid organizers, “this weekend we’re going to socially distance ourselves together again while listening to some of Australia’s best musicians (and this week we snuck a few Kiwis in for you too!)”

Isol-Aid happens from noon to midnight each day, Saturday and Sunday, on Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), which means it starts here in Boston Friday night at 9 p.m.

Check out the full lineup below, check the Facebook event page for updates, courtesy of posters created by Sebastian White.



