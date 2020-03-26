fbpx
In MusicNational News

Isol-Aid is back online this weekend for another Australian music festival

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Joe Agius
 
 

Perhaps a silver lining in all this global craziness over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is that, as we practice social distancing and remain self-isolated, the world actually feels smaller.

Last weekend, we connected with Australia and the country’s music community coming together for Isol-Aid, a two-day, 74 band-and-artist livestreamed festival broadcast from each own’s Instagram pages — 24 hours of 20-minute performances straight from bedrooms, studios, farms, kitchens, and bathtubs. When one performance concluded, fans were directed to the next, and in the end, more than $12,000 was raised for Australian non-profit charity Support Act, which supports musicians in times of need.

This weekend (March 28 and 29), the online festival returns with another edition, and another excellent lineup-up of participants, including Hatchie, Alex Lahey, Courtney Barnett, Middle Kids, Camp Cope, Gretta Ray, Ali Barter, and dozens others.

“So grab your device chargers, pack your snacks and water bottles,” state Isol-Aid organizers, “this weekend we’re going to socially distance ourselves together again while listening to some of Australia’s best musicians (and this week we snuck a few Kiwis in for you too!)”

Isol-Aid happens from noon to midnight each day, Saturday and Sunday, on Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), which means it starts here in Boston Friday night at 9 p.m.

Check out the full lineup below, check the Facebook event page for updates, courtesy of posters created by Sebastian White.


© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.