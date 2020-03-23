This Stream Is Tonight: Don Giovanni Records hosts ‘Going the Distance’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

As streamed concerts continue to sweep the globe, giving music fans a safe, at-home option for partaking in live music, Don Giovanni Records kickstart their own online fest this afternoon with Going the Distance. Beginning at 1 p.m. today (March 23) on the record label’s Instagram page, 20 different artists will perform for a total of roughly 10 hours through the livestream feature of Instagram stories.

Among the artists on the lineup are Boston’s Evan Greer (pictured above), Painted Zeros, and Noun, the solo project of Screaming Females guitarist and singer Marissa Paternoster.

Due to the platform selected for the online fest — Instagram stories — Going the Distance is easily one of most accessible online shows during this “quarantine” era, making the livestream free and easy to join.

Check out the deets and the tentative set times for Going The Distance here.