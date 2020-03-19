Shaun of the COVID: Watch Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s new PSA

In light of the world-altering Coronavirus pandemic, Edgar Wright’s now-classic horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead has been getting referenced a ton online, as shelter-in-place orders have led people to “wait for this all to blow over” with a cold pint in their hands. But there’s one key problem with the original clip: Shaun and his pals head out to the Winchester pub to survive their own cataclysm — which proves dire enough in the film itself — and that particular kind of advice isn’t exactly kosher for this particular moment, where the best thing one can do is socially distance themselves. So, thanks to the power of Youtube, Shaun, and his best friend Ed, have returned to offer a new plan for our collective survival. That’s right: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have made a coronavirus PSA for your infotainment, and it’ll brighten up your shitty, lonely day in a heartbeat.

Without further ado, here’s Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s updated take on their plan:

In case you need a refresher, here’s the original clip from Shaun of the Dead:

How’s that for a slice of fried gold? Can you believe that came out sixteen years ago? Man, how the time flies.

Anyways, we hope you’re still staying safe and comfortable in this troubling times, and, if you’re looking for something fun to do, a Cornetto trilogy re-watch might be just what the doctor ordered. Well, unless you’re actually feeling sick, in which you should call your local physician for more practical advice — it’s just a euphemism, and even though we’ve seen a lot of movies with doctors in them, we are in no way qualified to give you a diagnosis. Hell, we can’t even tell you that you have bad taste in movies, because you probably don’t!