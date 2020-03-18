Quarantainment: Fight for ‘One Good Day’ with Control Top

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

There’s been a lot of uncertainty, confusion, and fear over what’s happening in the world right now. But Control Top want you to take a step back, take a deep breath, and re-approach your day with others in mind.

The Philadelphia post-punk trio today (March 18) unleash “One Good Day”, and it’s a searing call-to-reflection that vocalist and bassist Ali Carter says is about “facing your flaws to become a better person.” It’s the first jolt of new music from Control Top since the release of last year’s debut album Covert Contracts, and immediately jumps out of the speakers as one of the most fiery new tracks of 2020.

“Some problems we inherit, like mental health or substance abuse issues, and some problems stem from our environment, like home or working conditions,” says Carter. “Some problems are individual and some problems are systemic, the product of entrenched social structures that favor one group over another. Whatever the cause, they are ours to deal with, and they will continue to disrupt our lives until we work through them. Problems are persistent and won’t let you ignore them for long. They can also be the greatest teachers. It is worthwhile to listen to them.”

“One Good Day” is especially relevant this week, as the country practices social distancing and mass self-quarantine as we combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). When Carter belts out “You’re not the only one with problems / We’re all fighting for one good day / Just tell me something positive / I don’t care if it’s cliche” over a torrent guitar-rock fury, we can’t help but assume that approach in all our online interactions and the increasingly-limited ones we have with those physically around us.

“We’re in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis with the coronavirus outbreak,” says Carter. “Our lives have been completely suspended. We are forced to consider not only how we affect others but also how others affect us. In no uncertain terms, we see how much we depend on each other every day to survive. Workers in hospitals, pharmacies, groceries, waste management and more are working tirelessly to provide for their communities. The choice to self-quarantine is an act of self-protection as well as an act of kindness toward others who would be endangered by the disease.”

Listen in below. Max volume recommended.