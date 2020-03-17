The Killers postpone ticket sales, future sales to aid service industry workers

Last week The Killers blessed us with a whole lot of news: a fairly decent new single called “Caution,” details on their new album Imploding The Mirage (out in May), and word of a North American tour that plays Glendale in August and Boston in October. Tickets for those live shows were supposed to go on sale this Friday (March 20), but that has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The band posted a message to their social media pages yesterday explaining the decision, noting that “the news is changing every hour around coronavirus and, ultimately, we want you, our fans, to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”

Once tickets do go on sale, date TBA, proceeds will go to helping service industry workers who have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

“In addition… we will be providing a portion of our ticketing income to local organizations who help people whose services industry jobs are impacted by the coronavirus in each of our tour cities,” they write. “We are taking this personally. Both we and our families have had these jobs and our hearts go out to those affected.”

Read the full statement below.