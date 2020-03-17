fbpx
The 2020 Women in Comedy Festival has been postponed

By Jason Greenoughon
The festival’s 11th installment, which was scheduled to run May 7 to 10, has been halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Given the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, it’s no surprise that a massive list of events scheduled for this spring have officially been postponed, and now the Women in Comedy Festival has joined that list.

As announced on Tuesday (March 17), the four-day festival, which was slated to take over various venues around the Boston area from May 7 to 10, has called off its 11th annual edition in response to the growing health concerns regarding the ongoing pandemic.

Full refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for shows at The Brattle Theatre in Cambridge. For refunds from tickets for shows at The Wilbur, contact the venue directly.

Check out the full statement below.

