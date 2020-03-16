Quarantainment: Will Noonan moves all social media content to Patreon

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

As we continue to hunker down amidst the effects of COVID-19, artists all over the commonwealth are carving new avenues to offer content from afar in response to closures of venues everywhere. We can now add Boston’s Will Noonan to that group.

With an announcement posted across his social media platforms on Monday (March 16), Noonan plans to move all of his social media activities, including “Twitter-like jokes”, videos and more, to his Patreon page, where you can access all content on his profile for $1 a month.

Read the full statement below.