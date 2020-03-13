Boston-area music events affected by the coronavirus pandemic [updating]

As Massachusetts declares a state of emergency over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a significant number of live music events around the greater Boston area have been postponed or cancelled. Below is an updating list of shows, concerts, parties, and events that have confirmed to be affected by the ongoing pandemic. Please consult each venue or ticket outlet for refund information and the latest information.

Readers are encouraged to report any errors or updates to editorial@vanyaland.com.

Friday, March 13

Saturday, March 14

Sunday, March 15

Dropkick Murphys at House of Blues in Boston, rescheduled to September 13.

at House of Blues in Boston, rescheduled to September 13. Anti-Flag at Brighton Music Hall, postponed to a date TBA.

Monday, March 16

Tuesday, March 17

Dropkick Murphys at House of Blues in Boston (evening show), rescheduled to September 12 (evening show).

Thursday, March 19

Saturday, March 21

The Bentmen and CMB at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, this show has been cancelled.

Thursday, April 2

Kat Dahlia at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, this show has been cancelled.

Monday, April 6