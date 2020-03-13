Boston-area music events affected by the coronavirus pandemic [updating]

As Massachusetts declares a state of emergency over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a significant number of live music events around the greater Boston area have been postponed or cancelled. Below is an updating list of shows, concerts, parties, and events that have confirmed to be affected by the ongoing pandemic. Please consult each venue or ticket outlet for refund information and the latest information.
Readers are encouraged to report any errors or updates to editorial@vanyaland.com.
Friday, March 13
- Olivia O’Brien at Royale in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
- Everlast at Big Night Live in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
- Dropkick Murphys at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, rescheduled to November 6.
- JAUZ at House of Blues in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
- Noah Reid at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, postponed to a date TBA.
- Whistlestop Rock Fest at Koto in Salem, postponed to a date TBA.
- Kenny O’Brien & The O’Douls at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, this show has been cancelled.
- Nathan Gray at O’Brien’s Pub in Allston, this show has been cancelled.
Saturday, March 14
- Archers of Loaf at Royale in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
- Dead Kennedys at Big Night Live in Boston, this show has been cancelled.
- Overdrive synthwave dance party at the Middle East in Cambridge, this event has been cancelled.
- LETTERKENNY live at The Orpheum in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
- Dropkick Murphys at House of Blues in Boston (matinee show), rescheduled to September 12 (matinee).
- Murphys Boxing at House of Blues in Boston, this event has been cancelled.
- This Bliss, Coo & Howl, Graneros at Sally O’Brien’s in Somerville, postponed to a date TBA.
- Whistlestop Rock Fest at Koto in Salem, postponed to a date TBA.
Sunday, March 15
- Dropkick Murphys at House of Blues in Boston, rescheduled to September 13.
- Anti-Flag at Brighton Music Hall, postponed to a date TBA.
Monday, March 16
- Dropkick Murphys at Big Night Live in Boston, rescheduled to September 11.
- Best Coast and Mannequin Pussy at Royale in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
Tuesday, March 17
- Dropkick Murphys at House of Blues in Boston (evening show), rescheduled to September 12 (evening show).
Thursday, March 19
- Billie Eilish at TD Garden in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
- Blood Orange and Tei Shi at Royale in Boston, postponed to a date TBA.
Saturday, March 21
- The Bentmen and CMB at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, this show has been cancelled.
Thursday, April 2
- Kat Dahlia at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, this show has been cancelled.
Monday, April 6
- Mayhem at Paradise Rock Club in Boston, this show has been cancelled.