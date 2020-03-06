Boston Calling serves up complete food and drink lineup for 2020

Perhaps the final piece of the Boston Calling 2020 puzzle arrived this week, as the annual music fest has unveiled its food and drink lineup for its Memorial Day weekend festival.

After sharing the complete daily lineups of artists and comedians in late January — which include Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against the Machine — the complete list of food and alcohol vendors now reveals a number of new companies will be camping out at the Harvard Athletic Complex across May 22 to 24.

Newcomers to the fest this year are Regina Pizzeria, Taqueria El Barrio, Top Shelf Cookie, Brato Brewhouse, Cookie Monstah, The Bacon Truck, GreCo (whose chow is pictured above), and Egg Roll Café.

Other returning Boston favorites for foodies include Bon Me, Tasty Burger, El Pelón Taqueria, Chicken and Rice Guys, Love Art Sushi, The Chubby Chickpea, Whole Heart Provisions, Jaju Pierogi, and Fomu, to name a few. Roxy’s Grilled Cheese also will be on-site again, combined with the new-this-year vendor Roxy’s Fried Chicken.

For festival-goers looking to drink, beer options include Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Peroni, St. Archer, Sam Adams New England IPA, Sam Adams Summer Ale, Truly Wild Berry, Truly Lemonade, and Mikkeller Brewing, while wine options feature six choices from Barefoot. The featured liquor sponsors for 2020 are Jack Daniel’s and Herradura Silver.

You can check out the complete list of food and drink vendors here, as well as view the special chefs who will be cooking up meals for folks in the platinum section.