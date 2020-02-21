Photo Gallery: Anna of the North and Dizzy Fae live in Boston

Editor’s Note: Anna of the North comes from Norway, so it was all too fitting that the stage glow last night (February 20) at Brighton Music Hall resembled something beamed over from the Northern Lights. Anna of the North, now the electronic-pop solo project of Oslo’s Anna Lotterud, was in Allston showing off last fall’s wondrous LP Dream Girl, the latest stop on a winter North American tour with Minnesota’s fast-rising Dizzy Fae on board as opener. We were drawn to all the lights emanating from Allston, and so Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was on Brighton Avenue to capture visuals from both performances; flip through his full gallery below.