Hey Buddy: Pauly Shore to hit up ONCE Ballroom in August

With a trip to Somerville later this year, the Weasel marks his first show in the Commonwealth in more than two years

Hey, buddy! It’s been a hot minute since stand-up comedian and actor Pauly Shore hit the stand-up stage in the Boston area, but as we found out on Tuesday (February 18), he’s set to return later this year.

The Weasel makes his way back to the area on August 8 with a stop at Somerville’s ONCE Ballroom, and since he expressed excitement for his stand-up and other projects in the works thanks to an ever-vibrant creative drive when he chatted with Vanyaland back in 2018, we really can’t wait to see what he has in store for us this time around.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (February 21) at 10am.

PAULY SHORE :: Saturday, August 8 at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, MA :: 7 p.m., $30 to $72 :: ONCE event page :: Advance tickets