Photo Gallery: Walk Off The Earth live in Phoenix

Canadian indie-pop band Walk Off The Earth are perhaps most well known for their 2012 YouTube cover of “Somebody That I Used To Know,” in which all five members (at the time) are seen playing a single guitar. In the years since, they have gained recognition for many more covers and their own originals, been featured on television, and earned themselves the 2016 Juno award for Group of the Year. In 2018, Walk Off The Earth announced a 30-date world tour that would span across three continents. The opening performance of the tour that was to be the Niagara Falls New Year’s Eve Canadian Broadcasting Corporation television special was cancelled due to the unfortunate death of keyboardist Mike “The Beard Guy” Taylor. Weeks later, they continued the tour devoted to honoring Taylor’s memory. Now, they are back with the second US leg of the Here We Go tour, and last night (February 16) they brought an intimate and interactive experience to The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix. Check out our photos from the performance below.