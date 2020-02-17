Photo Gallery: Saint Motel and Kolars live in Boston

Editor’s Note: A few weeks back Saint Motel captured our attention with a lively performance of “Van Horn” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Friday night (February 14), the Los Angeles band re-captured it, held it close, and then captivated it by turning Royale into one giant heart-shaped party. All the pieces added up nicely: Saint Motel were in town showing off last fall’s The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1; the Boston date for their Motion Picture Show tour of North America just happened to land on a Friday night Valentine’s Day; and they were joined by openers KOLARS, the LA duo who know how to get a party started. Vanyaland’s María Alejandra Mata was in the Theatre District joint capturing the visuals, and you can scan through her full gallery below.