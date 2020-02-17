fbpx
In MusicPhoto Gallery

Photo Gallery: Saint Motel and Kolars live in Boston

By María Alejandra Mataon
 
 

Editor’s Note: A few weeks back Saint Motel captured our attention with a lively performance of “Van Horn” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Friday night (February 14), the Los Angeles band re-captured it, held it close, and then captivated it by turning Royale into one giant heart-shaped party. All the pieces added up nicely: Saint Motel were in town showing off last fall’s The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1; the Boston date for their Motion Picture Show tour of North America just happened to land on a Friday night Valentine’s Day; and they were joined by openers KOLARS, the LA duo who know how to get a party started. Vanyaland’s María Alejandra Mata was in the Theatre District joint capturing the visuals, and you can scan through her full gallery below.

Prev1 of 28Next
Swipe or use your ← → (arrow) keys

Prev1 of 28Next
Swipe or use your ← → (arrow) keys

Follow María Alejandra Mata on Instagram @lecherrypie.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.