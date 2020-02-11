Cruel World 2020: Classic alternative and darkwave come alive in SoCal

We’re living in the golden age of the music festival, and seemingly every day a new festival lineup emerges from somewhere around the world with a decent lineup and healthy dose of buzz. But every so often, maybe once every few dozen festival reveals, a lineup pops into our social media feeds and makes up stop scrolling to say “holy shit.”

Today, this month, and hell, maybe this year, Cruel World is that festival.

The inaugural Los Angeles-area festival today announced the performer lineup for its spring edition, going down May 2 at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, and it’s just fucking bonkers. The classic alternative and darkwave fest boasts headliners Morrissey (who has not yet cancelled), Bauhaus, Blondie, and Devo, with performances by Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, The Church, Gary Numan, Public Image Ltd., Violent Femmes, Marc Almond, a woefully underbilled Berlin, and several more.

Representing the new wave of darkwave are Cold Cave, TR/ST, Drab Majesty, Softkill, The KVB, Black Marble, and others.

Feast your eyes below for the entire fucking thing, and then read it over and over again because it’s quite remarkable. Even with the veteran bands mixed with the fresher acts, there’s really a nice consistency throughout this entire booking.

Cruel World is put on by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, and tickets for the one-day festival go on sale this Friday (February 14) via cruelworldfest.com. Pricing starts at $135 and rises to $350 for “Super VIP.” Hit the link for details.

Hot damn.



