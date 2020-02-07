Elisabeth Moss can’t see ‘The Invisible Man,’ but you can see him in this new trailer

If you’re the type of person who likes to complain about movie trailers spoiling the entire thing even before you get into the theater, well, you might want to avoid this new trailer for Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, which, like its predecessor, gives a whole lot away. On the other hand, the story that this film was based on was first published in 1897, so you’ve known the basic details about this movie for a solid 120-plus years now. Still, we’re glad that there’s one dope-looking Blumhouse movie hitting this year (sorry, Fantasy Island, but you can’t compete with this even with Michael Pena doing his goofy shit), and we loved Upgrade, especially on a second viewing. Universal dropped this new trailer on the internet on Friday after being exclusive to theaters for a little bit, but we’re pretty glad it’s finally here.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (‘Us,’ Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.



Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s ‘The InBetween’), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, ‘Straight Outta Compton’) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s ‘Euphoria’). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

The Invisible Man hits theaters on February 28, which is just around the corner. Jesus, time really does fly, doesn’t it?