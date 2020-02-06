Boston Calling unveils single-day ticket sales for 2020 festival

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

It feels like months ago, but just last week we received the full performer lineup for Boston Calling’s 2020 festival, with Rage Against The Machine officially joining Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers as headliners across Memorial Day weekend.

Now, the fest has unveiled single-day ticket sales, allowing fans to pick and choose what day they want to attend, rather than buying full weekend passes.

According to the festival, single-day tickets sales begin Friday (February 7) at 10 a.m. local time. Here’s how it’s priced out:

Tier 1 Single-Day General Admission ($149.99), VIP Passes ($349.99), and Platinum Passes ($749.99) will be on sale at www.bostoncalling.com. Availability of tickets at Tier 1 pricing will be very limited. Once Tier 1 tickets sell out, Tier 2 pricing will go into effect for Single-Day General Admission ($159.99), VIP ($399.99), and Platinum ($799.99). Three-Day passes will remain on sale.



For additional ticket info, click here.

Boston Calling 2020 features five stages across the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, with more 60 artists and bands performing over the holiday weekend. Beyond the headliners, this year’s fest will also welcome Orville Peck, Run The Jewels, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Brittany Howard, PUP, girl in red, and a homegrown offering of PVRIS, Dinosaur Jr., Camp Blood, Cliff Notez, The Sheila Devine, and a handful of local DJs.

Check the full lineup below, broken down by day, and click here for our Boston Calling 2020 coverage so far, including a look at the fest’s local comedy offerings.