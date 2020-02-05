Watch Mura Masa and slowthai bring ‘Deal Wiv It’ to Jimmy Fallon’s face

A few weeks back we hyped “Deal Wiv It”, the mad new collaborative track from Guernsey producer/multi-instrumentalist Mura Masa and English rapper slowthai. The punchy jam falls somewhere as an intensified love child of Gorillaz and The Streets, a sonic rocket that’s type of track you end up playing on repeat over and over again. We can’t get enough of it.

Last night (February 4), the pair brought “Deal Wiv It” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and things got a bit nutty. slowthai, who in the fall opened up for Brockhampton at Agganis, jumped up on Fallon’s desk and rapped right in his face before taking a quick breather on the host’s couch, therapy-style. It’s a fun watch, and a nice glow-up for slowthai.

Mura Masa, meanwhile, hits Boston’s House of Blues on May 3. Deal wiv it!