Photo Gallery: American Authors and Magic Giant live in Phoenix

By Kristen Bourdeau
 
 

This past Friday night (January 31), Berklee-bred, New York City-based American Authors and Los Angeles’ Magic Giant teamed up to kick off 2020 with a never-before-seen combined live set with support from Cincinnati’s PUBLIC. The Band of Brothers Road Show arrived in Downtown Phoenix for a show at The Van Buren, nearly two weeks into their 34-date tour. PUBLIC’s electrifying stage presence quickly earned the affections of the audience and set the tone for what was to come. A game of plinko determined which of the co-headliners would perform first, and the two alternated energy packed performances for the remainder of the evening, creating an atmosphere of fellowship and excitement. Boston readers can experience it for themselves when it arrives at the Paradise Rock Club on February 25.

Follow Kristen Bourdeau on Instagram @wyldflwrcreative.com.

