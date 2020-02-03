Guns N’ Roses to play Fenway Park this summer

Do you know where you are? You’re at Fenway Park, baby.

That’s because it’s time to add another rock and roll band to the Red Sox ballpark’s very busy Summer 2020 concert calendar: Guns N’ Roses.

Joining previously announced shows by Aerosmith, Green Day, Def Leppard and others, this latest version of the “reunited” Guns N’ Roses — Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and the other dudes — will play Fenway Park on July 21.

Ticket pre-sales begin this Thursday (February 6) at 10 a.m. And tickets go on sale to the general public for all of Guns N’ Roses’ 2020 North American dates on Friday (February 7) at noon local time via RedSox.com/GunsNRoses. Other ballpark dates on this run include Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (July 8), Nationals Park in DC (July 16), and Chicago’s Wrigley Field (July 26).

Guns N’ Roses last show in Boston came in October 2017, when the extended Not In The Lifetime Tour played TD Garden, not too long after a pair of July 2016 shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

But the band has never played Fenway Park. Just last week, Fenway’s concert calendar added two shows with distinctive homegrown flavor: Aerosmith and Extreme on September 18, and New Kids On The Block and Bell Biv DeVoe for September 19.

It all adds to a very busy live music season at the ballpark, as elsewhere on the Fenway Park 2020 summer concert calendar, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts bring their Stadium Tour to town August 25 and 26. Green Day and Fall Out Boy play the ballpark on August 27, and Billy Joel plays on August 28. Other concerts this summer at Fenway include James Taylor (June 21) and Maroon 5 (June 24).

