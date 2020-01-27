Coming to Fenway Park: Aerosmith & Extreme and NKTOB & Bell Biv DeVoe

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

The Fenway Park 2020 summer concert calendar just got a lot more local.

It was announced Monday (January 27) that a pair of shows have been added to the Boston ballpark’s live music slate: Aerosmith and Extreme are playing September 18, and New Kids On The Block and Bell Biv DeVoe are performing September 19.

That’s some weekend, as the Aerosmith show doubles as a 50th anniversary celebration and the NKTOB date marks their only live appearance of 2020. We just wish it was all happening on the same night.

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor!” says NKTOB’s Donnie Wahlberg. “We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen.”

Tickets for the Aerosmith show go on sale Friday (January 31) at 10 a.m., with tickets for NKOTB going on sale that same day at noon, both via livenation.com.

Elsewhere on the Fenway Park 2020 summer concert calendar, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts bring their Stadium Tour to town August 25 and 26. Green Day and Fall Out Boy play the ballpark on August 27, and Billy Joel plays on August 28. Other concerts this summer at Fenway include James Taylor (June 21) and Maroon 5 (June 24).



