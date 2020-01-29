The Strokes to play Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

The Strokes are feeling the Bern. And they’re bringing it to New England.

The New York guitar-rock band announced they’ll be performing live in support of Sanders’ presidential bid at the The Get Out the Vote Concert Rally on February 10. The show takes place at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire, and lands on the eve of the state’s Democratic primary, February 11.

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot — and fellow native New Yorker,” says Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas in a statement, via Pitchfork. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

In recent weeks, other high-profile bands have aligned themselves with the Vermont senator for two upcoming Iowa rallies: Bon Iver plays Clive on Friday (January 31) and Vampire Weekend will go acoustic in Cedar Rapids this Saturday (February 1).

The Strokes, meanwhile, promise a new album in 2020, and have started to unveil North American shows on the West Coast in March. They’ll also play Atlanta’s Shaky Knees in the spring. This Sanders rally appearance is their only New England date of 2020 so far.

Poster below by Kii Arens, via Pitchfork.



