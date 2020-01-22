Porches peers into a reflecting pool of inspiration for ‘Do U Wanna’

Since his 2016 album Pool, Porches has entranced a legion of synth-pop lovers with music that bears an unmistakable signature sheen, both glossy and grave.

But for singer Aaron Maine’s new era, he’s peering even deeper into his reflecting pool of inspiration that ever before with “Do U Wanna.” Maine released the new track and music video yesterday (January 21), along with the announcement of his new record Ricky Music, due out March 13 via Domino.

“‘Do U Wanna;’ is a song about looking at yourself and realizing the disparity between how you’d like to act and how you actually act,” Maine says. “The fun you vs. the isolated you. I feel like with the refrain I’m almost taunting myself to get up and do something.”

Eventually, Porches’ serenade folds in on itself, surrounding to a slow dance of dower duality. Watch Maine’s intimate new video below, and catch him at the Paradise Rock Club on April 23 with Sassy 009.