So hey, Rammstein are playing Gillette Stadium. Du Hast!

German industrial band Rammstein have been teasing a North American tour for the past week or so, only revealing certain cities and location, and part of the fun has been trying to figure out just where the “Du Hast” dudes are playing at each stop. Yesterday, a vague Facebook event page for the Rammstein’s New England date changed its location from “Boston” to “Foxborough,” and well, there’s a reason why.

Turns out Rammstein will be playing Gillette Stadium — yes, Gillette Stadium — on September 6.

Other stops include various stadiums across the country: Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field (August 23), Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium (August 30), MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (September 10), the Los Angeles Coliseum (September 19), and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (January 24) at 10 a.m. local time. Below are all 10 dates.

Rammstein North American Tour 2020:

August 20 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

August 27 – Washington, DC – FedExField

August 30 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium



September 03 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

September 06 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

September 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 16 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

September 27 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol