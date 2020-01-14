Vin Diesel needs some Visine in the new ‘Bloodshot’ trailer

In between all the news about harlequins, black widows and fanatical cult leaders that have emerged over the past week in Hollywood, it’s been easy to forget that we’re getting a Bloodshot, a pretty wild-looking comic book movie from Vin fucking Diesel in a matter of weeks. But thanks to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, we’ve got a new trailer for the film that features a killer gag at the end of it. Sony dropped the new preview earlier on Tuesday, and we’ve got to say, that that bit wouldn’t be out of place in the goofiest of Steven Seagal outings.

Peep it:

So, this looks fun in the way that Diesel’s non-Fast and Furious projects typically are — you know, in the bug-nuts fucking crazy way that movies like The Last Witch Finder and Babylon A.D. embody — and we’re pretty excited to finally check it out. Also, it just dawned on us why Bloodshot is named “bloodshot,” and it’s because of his red eyes and his color scheme! We’ve been reading his comic book for at least a decade now, and we finally got it, which shows you just how smart we are (to be fair, he’s from the ’90s, the era in comic history when you could just toss a violent-sounding noun and verb together and you’d have a name for your character). Damn.

Here’s a synopsis:

“Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13.