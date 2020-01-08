Tame Impala get ‘Lost In Yesterday’ while looking ahead to new LP

Tame Impala’s forthcoming Valentine’s Day record The Slow Rush is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, but before we look ahead to next month, Kevin Parker wants to get “Lost In Yesterday.” That’s the hazy new Tame Impala single out today (January 8), setting not just a tone for his project’s first full-length since 2015’s Currents, but also the year ahead.

This new track is billed as “a deep dive into the addictive nature of nostalgia propelled by loopy, driving disco,” according to a press release. “An examination of time’s distorting effect on memories, on ‘Lost In Yesterday’, Parker realizes that even the most disdainful times can take on a rosy tinge the further they recede in the rearview. Looking back can be a tough habit to break, but the track’s compulsive bassline, sprinkles of electronic stardust and chorus catharsis ensure the focus is firmly on the future.”

We were gonna write something along those lines, but hey, that works for us.

Last month, Tame Impala unveiled a 2020 North American tour, and the run includes stops at Bonnaroo in June and Glendale’s Gila River Arena on July 28. Get all the dates below, and pre-order The Slow Rush via tameimpala.com.



