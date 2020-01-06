Nancia cruises like a queen into her own dance party for ‘Get Low’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

There’s a storied snapshot from Studio 54 circa 1977 that comes to mind when you press play on Nancia’s new video “Get Low” — specifically, the one of Bianca Jagger atop a white horse, overseeing a new age of opulence on her birthday.

It’s a moment in nightclub history that has practically become legend, and as one of our favorite Cambridge-based R&B singers cruises into the set of “Get Low” on a similar stallion, we’re reminded that the party has merely relocated from Manhattan to Boston.

Released today (January 6), Nancia’s new, neon-fueled visual captures a pure love of dance music and the killer choreography of Boston. While Nancia enlisted director Jay Hunt and a handful of her favorite dancers from the area for the vid, she’s also started the “Get Low challenge” hashtag for social media so fans can showcase ‘n strut their stuff online, furthering highlighting the Boston dance scene.

“‘Get Low’ is a dance track inspired by some of my fave songs from the West Indies to Latin America,” Nancia tells Vanyaland. “I also created the song for my love of working with the dance community in Boston! There are so many talented dancers I’ve worked with and wanted to highlight their talent. Hence, we have the ‘Get Low Challenge, giving everyone the opportunity to dance and share their love for music.”