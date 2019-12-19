Photo Gallery: Silversun Pickups, The Wrecks, The Unlikely Candidates live in Tempe

Earlier this month, Los Angeles alt-rock band Silversun Pickups announced a 30-date headlining United States tour spanning February and March to support their latest album, Widow’s Weeds. Last night (December 18), the quartet closed out the fourth and final night of ALT AZ 93.3’s annual Ugly Sweater Concert Series at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, with support from fellow Angelinos The Wrecks and Texas’ The Unlikely Candidates. The Silversun Pickups have sustained a career for nearly two decades now, and show no signs of stopping anytime soon. Check out images from last night’s ALT AZ 93.3 gig below, and check all dates on their forthcoming 2020 tour here.