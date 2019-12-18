A Northern Santa: Richard Ashcroft covers a Christmas classic

We’re a week out from Christmas 2019, and a lot of bands and musicians are getting into the holiday spirit with both cover songs and holiday-themed originals. Hell, just this morning we hyped a new garage rock Christmas banger from Canada’s The Dirty Nil. But holiday cheer takes on many shapes, sizes, and sounds, and now Richard Ashcroft is getting into the jolly-ass spirit with his own rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. The former Verve frontman has unveiled a fairly faithful, lounge-y cover of the 1940s classic, which over several decades has been recorded by everyone from Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra to Luther Vandross and Michael Bublé. Ashcroft’s got a little croon going on here, and it works. C’mon people we’re makin’ Christmas songs now!