Mo Amer set for new special, scripted series with Netflix

It’s been a hot minute since we last heard from Mo Amer, but lucky for us, the towering Texan is making his way back to the spotlight very soon.

As announced this week, Netflix has expanded their relationship with Amer, beginning with a new hour special, Mohammed In Texas, set to premiere on November 30. It will be Amer’s second stand-up special with Netflix, following 2018’s The Vagabond. Always one to dive deep into the minutiae of his life, and his upbringing as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Texas, Amer will take time in his new hour to delve into topics like pandemic politics, the stock market, the spread of Arab culture in the West, and the subtle art of cursing in Arabic. The new hour is sure to be a rousing welcome back for Amer, but it doesn’t end there.

Also announced alongside the new hour is the news of a scripted series on Netflix, from Amer, A24, and Ramy Youssef. The yet-to-be-titled series is set to follow Mo Najjar (played by Amer), a Palestinian refugee who straddles the line between multiple cultures and languages, while constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. Citizenship. Teresa Ruiz and Omar Elba are set to co-star. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, be sure to check back, as we will update as information becomes available.