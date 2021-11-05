Here are the nominees in the 2021 Boston Music Awards

Early November in New England means one thing: Boston Music Awards szn is upon us. And today (November 5), the 2021 BMA ballots are officially out, with 10 nominees in each of the 37 categories across a wide spectrum of genres and subjects. Nominees were determined by the BMAs nomination committee, and now the ballot goes to a public vote — winners will be announced at the official BMAs party December 8 at Brighton Music Hall in Allston.

New to the ’21 ballot are designations around 1 million streams for Album/EP of the Year and Song of the Year, similar to how venues are broken up by capacity, giving new and emerging bands and artists a shot separate from the region’s national acts. Also new is the addition of Talent Buyer of the Year, now a separate category from Music Promoter of the Year.

Vanyaland has been nominated for Music Publication of the Year for the ninth straight time, and we are honored to have won this award in seven of the eight years since our 2013 launch. Off the V masthead, Music Editor, Boston Victoria Wasylak and Editor-In-Chief Michael Marotta are both up for Music Journalist of the Year. Past Vanyaland contributors Candace McDuffie, Karen Muller, and Rob Duguay are also nominated for Music Journalist of the Year, and similarly, the ballot for Live Music Photographer of the Year includes bylined photographers Ben Stas, Bryan Lasky, Emily Gardner, Matthew Shelter, and Yazi Ferrufino.

Check all the nominees below, and begin casting those ballots as we count down to the BMAs at BMH in December.

Boston Music Awards 2021 Ballot

Artist of the Year

Anjimile

BIA

Clairo

Frances Forever

Joyner Lucas

Lake Street Dive

Millyz

PVRIS

Squirrel Flower

Van Buren Records

New Artist of the Year

$hayBand$

Brandon Tory

Connis

Gatch

Izzy Heltai

Layzi

Neemz

Senseless Optimism

The Q-Tip Bandits

Zola Simone

Album/EP of the Year (1 Million+ Streams)

BIA – For Certain

Clairo – Sling

Darlingside – Fish Pond Fish

Dinosaur Jr. – Sweep It Into Space

Fiddlehead – Between The Richness

Frances Forever – paranoia party

Lake Street Dive – Obviously

Millyz – Blanco IV

Squirrel Flower – Planet (i)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – When God Was Great

Album/EP of the Year

Future Teens – Deliberately Alive

GA-20 – Live Vol. 1

House of Harm – Vicious Pastimes

Izzy Heltai – Day Plan

Kaiti Jones – Tossed

Latrell James – Under

Really From – Really From

shallow pools – headspace

Van Buren Records – Black Wall Street

Zola Simone – Now You See Me



Song of the Year (1 Million+ Streams)

BIA ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Whole Lotta Money’

Clairo – ‘Amoeba’

Darlingside – ‘Ocean Bed’

Dinosaur Jr. – ‘I Ran Away’

Fiddlehead – ‘Million Times’

Frances Forever ft. Chloe Moriondo – ‘space girl’

Joyner Lucas – ‘Ramen & OJ’

Lake Street Dive – ‘Hypotheticals’

Millyz – Emotions

PVRIS – ‘Monster’



Song of the Year

Anjimile – ‘In Your Eyes (Reflection)’

Future Teens – ‘Guest Room’

Izzy Heltai – ‘Day Plan’

Kaiti Jones – ‘Light On’

Layzi – ‘Shoes’

Neemz – ‘Awake’

shallow pools – ‘ice water’

Squirrel Flower – ‘Hurt A Fly’

Van Buren Records – ‘Cult’

Zola Simone – ‘Easy’

Video of the Year

BIA – ‘Whole Lotta Money’

Fiddlehead – ‘Million Times’

Frances Forever – ‘Space Girl’

Joyner Lucas – ‘Zim Zimma’

Millyz – ‘Himalayas’

Oompa – ‘Lebron’

PVRIS – ‘Monster’

Red Shaydez – ‘Lemme Go Talk My Sh**’

Token – ‘Dentures’

Van Buren Records, AzizTheShake ft. Jazz Cartier – ‘CULT’

Alt/Indie Artist of the Year

Anjimile

Bent Knee

Blue Light Bandits

Colleen Green

Coral Moons

Future Teens

House of Harm

Juniper

Squirrel Flower

Weakened Friends

Americana Artist of the Year

Airport

Alice Howe

Jake Swamp and the Pine

Jesse Ahern

Lenny Lashley

Lula Wiles

Mark Erelli

Session Americana

Town Meeting

Twisted Pine

Blues Artist of the Year

Ali McGuirk

Anthony Geraci

Danielle Miraglia

Dwight and Nicole

Erin Harpe

GA-20

Peter Parcek

Roomful of Blues

Sonya Rae Taylor

Veronica Lewis

Country Artist of the Year

Annie Brobst

Chris Moreno

Dalton & The Sheriffs

Elisa Smith

Grace Morrison

Houston Bernard

Kristian Montgomery & The Winterkill Band

Lyssa Coutler

Morgan Johnston

Ward Hayden and the Outliers

Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year

Amadeezy

Entangled Mind

Ex-Hyena

Freezepop

Honeycomb

lavagxrl

Lightfoot

Rilla Force

The Breakbomb Project

Zebbler Encanti Experience

DJ of the Year

Baby Indiglo

DJ Knife

DJ Papadon

DJ Real P

DJ Slick Vick

DJ Snax

DJ Stamz

DJ Towfu

DJ WhySham

SuperSmashBroz

Folk Artist of the Year

Anjimile

Darlingside

Grace Givertz

Honest Mechanik

Honeysuckle

Izzy Heltai

Kaiti Jones

Tall Heights

The Ballroom Thieves

The Wolff Sisters

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

BIA

Billy Dean Thomas

Cousin Stizz

Joyner Lucas

Latrell James

Millyz

Oompa

Slaine

Token

Van Buren Records

Jazz Artist of the Year

Carlos Odria Trio

Couch

Ezra Platt

Grace Kelly

Jerry Bergonzi

Lake Street Drive

Really From

Terri Lyne Carrington

The Yoko Miwa

Tom Dowd Group

Metal Artist of the Year

Blood Lightning

Cortez

Glacier

Inverter

KIND

SEA

SEED

Seven Spires

Severed Boy

Vaulted

Pop Artist of the Year

Clairo

Frances Forever

Kaylee Federmann

Layzi

Leo The Kind

PVRIS

Ripe

shallow pools

Yavin

Zola Simone

Punk/Hardcore Artist of the Year

BEDTIMEMAGIC

Bicycle Inn

Evan Greer

Fiddlehead

Knock Over City

Linnea’s Garden

Oh The Humanity!

Old Moon

SkyTigers

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

R&B Artist of the year

Alejandro Blanco

Amandi

CD Rose

Destiny Claymore

Miranda Rae

Najee Janey

Notebook P

Onbloom

Shaya

Teamarrr

Rock Artist of the Year

Carissa Johnson

Circus Trees

Dinosaur Jr.

Dutch Tulips

Exit 18

Fiddlehead

Motel Black

Pile

Salem Wolves

The Freqs

Singer-Songwriter of the Year

Adi Sun

Clairo

Frances Forever

Izzy Heltai

Liz Bills

Marissa Nadler

Naomi Westwater

Senseless Optimism

Squirrel Flower

Will Dailey

Vocalist of the Year

Aaron Garcia (Pillbook)

Ali McGuirk

Carlheb Cemesca (MyCompiledThoughts)

Destiny Claymore

Ella O’Connor Williams (Squirrel Flower)

Jill McCracken

Julie Rhodes

Lynn Gunn (PVRIS)

Natalie Joly

Walter Alice Sickert

Session Musician of the Year

Chris Anzalone

Chuck Fereirra

Cody Neilson

Duke Levine

Erica Mantone

Joe McMahon

Jonathan Ulman

Kevin Barry

Marco Marcel

Tim Hall

Live Music Venue Of The Year (250+ Capacity)

Big Night Live

Brighton Music Hall

City Winery

House Of Blues

Leader Bank Pavilion

ONCE Somerville at Boynton Yards

Paradise Rock Club

Royale

The Middle East Downstairs

The Sinclair

Live Music Venue Of The Year (Under 250 Capacity)

Club Passim

Dorchester Art project

Midway Cafe

O’Brien’s Pub

Starlight Square

The Burren

The Jungle Community Music Club

The Lilypad

The Middle East Upstairs

Thirsty First

Talent Buyer of the Year

Aaron Gray

Alex Pickert

Dustin Labbe

Heather Timmons

Jared Dobson

Josh Bhatti

Josh Smith

Justine Faucher

Matt Smith

Ryan Vangel

Music Promoter of the Year

24 Hour Concerts

BAMS Fest

Big Night Entertainment

Bowery Presents Boston

Crossroads Presents

Greyskull Booking

Indie Rock Ranger

Leedz Edutainment

Showoff Marketing

Vasjan Presents

Production Manager/Live Engineer Of The Year

Brittany Sirois

Chris Johnson

Dana Filloon

Ian Nault

Jesse Vengrove

Joyce In

Mike Green

Ryan Ainsworth

Salim Akram

William Powell

Recording Studio of the Year

37′ Productions

Henley Row

Mad Oak Studios

New Alliance

Q Division

The Bridge Sound & Stage

The Record Co.

Ugly Duck

Wooly Mammoth Studio

Zippah Recording

Studio Producer of the Year

AzizTheShake

Benny Grotto

Brian Charles

Dephrase

Ed Valauskas

IAmTash

Jay Maas

Jon Glass

Sean McLaughlin

The Arcitype

Live Photographer of the Year

Adam Parshall

Angel “Hal” Ocasio

Ben Stas

Bryan Lasky

Corwin Wickersham

Emily Gardner

Greg Wong

Matthew Shelter

Omari Spears

Yazi Ferrufino

Music Videographer of the Year

Ben Proulx

Colin Pagnoni

Dom “Tanj” Bruno

Mitchell Jean-Louis

Jay Hunt

Katherine Otuechere

Matt Arnold

Myster DL

Ramón Golden

Reko M

Music Publication of the Year

Allston Pudding

Boston Compass

Boston Hassle

DigBoston

Lowell Spin

Second Society Report

Sound of Boston

The ARTery

The MUSEUM TV

Vanyaland

Music Journalist of the Year

Amelia Mason

Candace McDuffie

Harry Gustafson

Jed Gottlieb

Karen Muller

Lillian “Lilz” Martin

Michael Marotta

Rob Duguay

Victor Infante

Victoria Wasylak



Music Podcast / Radio Show Of The Year

Above The Basement – Boston Music and Conversation

Allston Pudding’s The Puddcast

Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood

Bumble Bee Brunch

CWTFB Radio

Everything You Know is Wrong

ItsLitBoston Podcast

LFOD Radio

On The Town With Mikey Dee

Pipeline!



617Sessions Song of the Year

ANSON RAP$ – ‘Value’

DATCHA – ‘Still Learning’

Jake Swamp & The Pine – ‘Hard To Spot A Fish’

Juniper Youth – ‘Chaos Engine’

King Fiya – ‘Game Room’

Mallcops – ‘IDLY’

Michael Minelli – ‘Somebody Else’

Salem Wolves – ‘Paraffin’

Senseless Optimism – ‘Yesterdayz’

The Wolff Sisters – ‘I Used To Be The One’

