Iliza prepares five times the action at Chevalier Theatre

Bust out the Cricut, and whip up that custom Iliza swag, because one of the comedy game’s leading voices is sticking around town for another show in the new year.

As announced this week, Iliza Shlesinger has added a fifth show to her already sold-out run at Chevalier Theatre with a stop to kick things off on Wednesday, April 27. With tours that have spanned the globe, the comedy vet and Emerson alum has amassed a hearty, loyal following that have helped to fuel the intensity of her high-energy shows, as well as five highly-successful stand-up specials. While she’s slayed on the stand-up stage night after night, you can also catch Shlesinger in films such as Spenser Confidential and The Opening Act.

Also announced this week, comedian and Vine HOFer Nick Colletti will be bringing his charm and wit to The Wilbur on Thursday, January 27. Aside from the plethora of “Suh Dude” videos you can find forever embedded in the internet well beyond the years of Vine (RIP), Colletti can be seen alongside Jimmy Tatro in the Facebook Watch series, The Real Bros of Similar Valley, which is slated to begin production for its third season soon.

Tickets for both shows are on pre-sale now, and can be accessed with the code VANYA.